Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) volume exceeds 0.34 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on February 17, 2023, with Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) stock priced at $16.79, down -14.31% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.79 and dropped to $14.78 before settling in for the closing price of $17.68. CPS’s price has ranged from $3.53 to $18.95 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -7.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -19.70%. With a float of $16.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.22 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 22600 employees.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. is 2.56%, while institutional ownership is 70.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 10, was worth 16,290. In this transaction the insider of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $5.43, taking the stock ownership to the 9,965 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s insider bought 2,250 for $8.65, making the entire transaction worth $19,462. This insider now owns 3,677 shares in total.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$1.71 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -19.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -8.50% during the next five years compared to -35.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -13.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS)

Looking closely at Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.19 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.30.

During the past 100 days, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s (CPS) raw stochastic average was set at 71.34%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 101.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.95. However, in the short run, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.37. Second resistance stands at $17.58. The third major resistance level sits at $18.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.56. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.35.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 273.31 million, the company has a total of 17,108K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,330 M while annual income is -322,840 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 657,150 K while its latest quarter income was -32,690 K.