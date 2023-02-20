Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) plunged -5.02 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

February 17, 2023, Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HLTH) trading session started at the price of $2.43, that was -5.02% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.43 and dropped to $2.25 before settling in for the closing price of $2.39. A 52-week range for HLTH has been $1.63 – $10.65.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 278.90%. With a float of $126.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $148.29 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1585 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.26, operating margin of +30.77, and the pretax margin is +19.28.

Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cue Health Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Cue Health Inc. is 12.80%, while institutional ownership is 55.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 08, was worth 88,334. In this transaction Chief Product Officer of this company sold 29,269 shares at a rate of $3.02, taking the stock ownership to the 3,939,647 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 07, when Company’s Chief Product Officer sold 24,147 for $2.98, making the entire transaction worth $71,958. This insider now owns 3,939,647 shares in total.

Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.54) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +5.36 while generating a return on equity of 8.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 278.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HLTH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.87, a number that is poised to hit -0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cue Health Inc. (HLTH)

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HLTH) saw its 5-day average volume 0.25 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Cue Health Inc.’s (HLTH) raw stochastic average was set at 23.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.48. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.38 in the near term. At $2.50, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.14. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.02.

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HLTH) Key Stats

There are 149,432K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 342.18 million. As of now, sales total 618,110 K while income totals 86,420 K. Its latest quarter income was 69,590 K while its last quarter net income were -66,300 K.