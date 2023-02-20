Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 53581.0

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) on February 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.4316, plunging -4.51% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.45 and dropped to $0.42 before settling in for the closing price of $0.45. Within the past 52 weeks, CYRN’s price has moved between $0.41 and $13.87.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 0.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -3.00%. With a float of $5.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.82 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 157 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.01, operating margin of -69.55, and the pretax margin is -74.32.

Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cyren Ltd. is 11.70%, while institutional ownership is 25.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 1,220. In this transaction General Counsel of this company sold 1,907 shares at a rate of $0.64, taking the stock ownership to the 58,093 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 16, when Company’s VP Marketing sold 1,510 for $1.94, making the entire transaction worth $2,929. This insider now owns 14,139 shares in total.

Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$1.2) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -73.87 while generating a return on equity of -178.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -13.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) Trading Performance Indicators

Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.06

Technical Analysis of Cyren Ltd. (CYRN)

Looking closely at Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN), its last 5-days average volume was 89200.0, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Cyren Ltd.’s (CYRN) raw stochastic average was set at 2.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 216.22% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 118.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6557, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3237. However, in the short run, Cyren Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4467. Second resistance stands at $0.4633. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4767. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4167, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4033. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3867.

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.65 million based on 7,780K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 31,190 K and income totals -23,040 K. The company made 5,830 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -6,100 K in sales during its previous quarter.