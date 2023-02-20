DLocal Limited (DLO) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 111,860 K

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) on February 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $15.66, plunging -1.32% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.89 and dropped to $15.50 before settling in for the closing price of $15.85. Within the past 52 weeks, DLO’s price has moved between $9.03 and $35.96.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 162.00%. With a float of $146.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $295.92 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 712 employees.

DLocal Limited (DLO) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of DLocal Limited is 9.32%, while institutional ownership is 91.10%.

DLocal Limited (DLO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.11) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 162.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) Trading Performance Indicators

DLocal Limited (DLO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DLocal Limited (DLO)

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) saw its 5-day average volume 1.25 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.71.

During the past 100 days, DLocal Limited’s (DLO) raw stochastic average was set at 42.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 139.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.71. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.85 in the near term. At $16.07, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.29. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.07.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.68 billion based on 295,028K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 244,120 K and income totals 77,880 K. The company made 111,860 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 32,460 K in sales during its previous quarter.