EHang Holdings Limited (EH) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -5.97% last month.

On February 17, 2023, EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) opened at $11.83, lower -1.66% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.91 and dropped to $11.37 before settling in for the closing price of $12.02. Price fluctuations for EH have ranged from $3.32 to $17.84 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -247.50% at the time writing. With a float of $36.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.37 million.

In an organization with 326 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of EHang Holdings Limited is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 21.30%.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.08) by -$0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -247.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for EHang Holdings Limited (EH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 139.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of EHang Holdings Limited (EH)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.1 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.07 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.48.

During the past 100 days, EHang Holdings Limited’s (EH) raw stochastic average was set at 58.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 111.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 155.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.72. However, in the short run, EHang Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.03. Second resistance stands at $12.24. The third major resistance level sits at $12.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.16. The third support level lies at $10.95 if the price breaches the second support level.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) Key Stats

There are currently 56,930K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 768.77 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,910 K according to its annual income of -49,270 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,160 K and its income totaled -10,700 K.