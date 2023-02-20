Eliem Therapeutics Inc. (ELYM) average volume reaches $9.80K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

February 17, 2023, Eliem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ELYM) trading session started at the price of $2.40, that was 17.39% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.9599 and dropped to $2.21 before settling in for the closing price of $2.30. A 52-week range for ELYM has been $2.23 – $11.51.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -368.80%. With a float of $19.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.34 million.

The firm has a total of 43 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Eliem Therapeutics Inc. (ELYM) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Eliem Therapeutics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Eliem Therapeutics Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 69.80%.

Eliem Therapeutics Inc. (ELYM) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.43) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -368.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Eliem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ELYM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Eliem Therapeutics Inc. (ELYM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 21.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.83, a number that is poised to hit -0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Eliem Therapeutics Inc. (ELYM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Eliem Therapeutics Inc., ELYM], we can find that recorded value of 39980.0 was better than the volume posted last year of 18747.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Eliem Therapeutics Inc.’s (ELYM) raw stochastic average was set at 19.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 125.37% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 110.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.30. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.04. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.37. The third major resistance level sits at $3.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.87. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.54.

Eliem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ELYM) Key Stats

There are 26,568K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 74.84 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -47,480 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -9,682 K.