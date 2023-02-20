ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) kicked off at the price of $3.18: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On February 17, 2023, ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX) opened at $3.38, lower -5.64% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.38 and dropped to $3.15 before settling in for the closing price of $3.37. Price fluctuations for EPIX have ranged from $1.40 to $10.53 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 16.70% at the time writing. With a float of $41.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.07 million.

The firm has a total of 50 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ESSA Pharma Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 78.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 30, was worth 21,585. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 8,302 shares at a rate of $2.60, taking the stock ownership to the 33,343 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 30, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 3,067 for $2.60, making the entire transaction worth $7,974. This insider now owns 56,542 shares in total.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.23) by $0.08. This company achieved a return on equity of -19.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 56.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ESSA Pharma Inc., EPIX], we can find that recorded value of 0.26 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, ESSA Pharma Inc.’s (EPIX) raw stochastic average was set at 47.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 194.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.22. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.32. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.47. The third major resistance level sits at $3.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.01. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.86.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX) Key Stats

There are currently 44,092K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 134.96 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -35,100 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -6,740 K.