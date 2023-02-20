First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) 20 Days SMA touches 0.95%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on February 17, 2023, with First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: FR) stock priced at $53.98, down -0.22% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $54.21 and dropped to $53.42 before settling in for the closing price of $54.00. FR’s price has ranged from $42.91 to $65.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 4.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 36.30%. With a float of $131.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.09 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 162 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.94, operating margin of +37.67, and the pretax margin is +59.22.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.62 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +56.83 while generating a return on equity of 13.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 14.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: FR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.72, a number that is poised to hit 0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.97 million, its volume of 0.86 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.06.

During the past 100 days, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.’s (FR) raw stochastic average was set at 87.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 51.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $51.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.96. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $54.25 in the near term. At $54.63, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $55.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $53.05. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $52.67.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: FR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.15 billion, the company has a total of 132,135K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 539,930 K while annual income is 359,130 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 144,610 K while its latest quarter income was 82,000 K.