GeoPark Limited (GPRK) 20 Days SMA touches -11.08%: The odds favor the bear

GeoPark Limited (NYSE: GPRK) on February 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $13.47, plunging -5.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.47 and dropped to $12.91 before settling in for the closing price of $13.65. Within the past 52 weeks, GPRK’s price has moved between $10.26 and $18.52.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 29.00% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 125.90%. With a float of $43.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.18 million.

The firm has a total of 463 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.70, operating margin of +46.22, and the pretax margin is +18.65.

GeoPark Limited (GPRK) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas E&P industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of GeoPark Limited is 25.22%, while institutional ownership is 61.70%.

GeoPark Limited (GPRK) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.2) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +8.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 125.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

GeoPark Limited (NYSE: GPRK) Trading Performance Indicators

GeoPark Limited (GPRK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.46, a number that is poised to hit 0.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GeoPark Limited (GPRK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [GeoPark Limited, GPRK], we can find that recorded value of 89800.0 was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, GeoPark Limited’s (GPRK) raw stochastic average was set at 31.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.89. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.31. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.67. The third major resistance level sits at $13.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.55. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.19.

GeoPark Limited (NYSE: GPRK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 737.24 million based on 60,238K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 688,540 K and income totals 61,130 K. The company made 258,250 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 73,380 K in sales during its previous quarter.