Gray Television Inc. (GTN) kicked off at the price of $12.68: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Gray Television Inc. (NYSE: GTN) kicked off on February 17, 2023, at the price of $12.40, up 3.01% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.78 and dropped to $12.27 before settling in for the closing price of $12.31. Over the past 52 weeks, GTN has traded in a range of $8.61-$24.81.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 24.30% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -89.20%. With a float of $75.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.00 million.

The firm has a total of 8608 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.24, operating margin of +20.60, and the pretax margin is +6.96.

Gray Television Inc. (GTN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Broadcasting Industry. The insider ownership of Gray Television Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 91.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 19, was worth 1,225,350. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 68,750 shares at a rate of $17.82, taking the stock ownership to the 1,042,217 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 19, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 68,750 for $17.82, making the entire transaction worth $1,225,350. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Gray Television Inc. (GTN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.41) by -$0.38. This company achieved a net margin of +3.73 while generating a return on equity of 3.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -89.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 36.90% during the next five years compared to -14.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Gray Television Inc. (NYSE: GTN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Gray Television Inc.’s (GTN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.63, a number that is poised to hit 1.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gray Television Inc. (GTN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Gray Television Inc., GTN], we can find that recorded value of 0.62 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Gray Television Inc.’s (GTN) raw stochastic average was set at 56.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 44.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.55. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.88. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.09. The third major resistance level sits at $13.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.07. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.86.

Gray Television Inc. (NYSE: GTN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.19 billion has total of 93,094K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,413 M in contrast with the sum of 90,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 909,000 K and last quarter income was 108,000 K.