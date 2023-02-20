Harsco Corporation (HSC)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On February 17, 2023, Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) opened at $8.38, higher 4.20% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.845 and dropped to $8.35 before settling in for the closing price of $8.34. Price fluctuations for HSC have ranged from $3.73 to $16.58 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 5.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 144.40% at the time writing. With a float of $77.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.53 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 12000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.78, operating margin of +4.07, and the pretax margin is +2.03.

Harsco Corporation (HSC) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Harsco Corporation is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 94.48%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28, was worth 298,000. In this transaction Chairman, President and CEO of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $11.92, taking the stock ownership to the 701,776 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28, when Company’s SVP and CFO bought 2,000 for $11.78, making the entire transaction worth $23,560. This insider now owns 4,000 shares in total.

Harsco Corporation (HSC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +1.20 while generating a return on equity of 3.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 144.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 17.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Harsco Corporation (HSC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 112.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Harsco Corporation (HSC)

The latest stats from [Harsco Corporation, HSC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.44 million was superior to 0.42 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Harsco Corporation’s (HSC) raw stochastic average was set at 96.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.49. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.91. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.12. The third major resistance level sits at $9.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.13. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.92.

Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) Key Stats

There are currently 79,475K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 686.42 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,848 M according to its annual income of -3,250 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 486,910 K and its income totaled 2,080 K.