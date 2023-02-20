Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 119.28% last month.

A new trading day began on February 17, 2023, with Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: HSCS) stock priced at $1.84, down -3.80% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.84 and dropped to $1.77 before settling in for the closing price of $1.84. HSCS’s price has ranged from $0.71 to $6.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -92.30%. With a float of $5.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.21 million.

The firm has a total of 13 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -139.73, operating margin of -32765.60, and the pretax margin is -33592.57.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Heart Test Laboratories Inc. is 25.44%, while institutional ownership is 0.80%.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 10/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.22 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -33592.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -92.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: HSCS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Heart Test Laboratories Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1615.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Heart Test Laboratories Inc., HSCS], we can find that recorded value of 0.21 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Heart Test Laboratories Inc.’s (HSCS) raw stochastic average was set at 32.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 412.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 252.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.8167. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.8633. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8867. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7467, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7233. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.6767.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: HSCS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 16.30 million, the company has a total of 8,210K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10 K while annual income is -4,830 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -1,807 K.