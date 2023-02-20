HWC (Hancock Whitney Corporation) dropped -0.26 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On February 17, 2023, Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ: HWC) opened at $51.06, lower -0.26% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $51.165 and dropped to $50.18 before settling in for the closing price of $50.98. Price fluctuations for HWC have ranged from $41.62 to $57.00 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 6.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 3.00% at the time writing. With a float of $84.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.71 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3486 employees.

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Hancock Whitney Corporation is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 81.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 96,713. In this transaction Chief Credit Officer of this company sold 1,821 shares at a rate of $53.11, taking the stock ownership to the 18,314 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 30, when Company’s Chief Banking Officer sold 6,675 for $50.12, making the entire transaction worth $334,595. This insider now owns 30,240 shares in total.

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.65) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +37.94 while generating a return on equity of 14.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 22.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ: HWC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.47. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.79, a number that is poised to hit 1.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC)

Looking closely at Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ: HWC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.47 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.19.

During the past 100 days, Hancock Whitney Corporation’s (HWC) raw stochastic average was set at 45.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.39. However, in the short run, Hancock Whitney Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $51.28. Second resistance stands at $51.72. The third major resistance level sits at $52.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $50.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $49.75. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $49.31.

Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ: HWC) Key Stats

There are currently 85,693K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.36 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,469 M according to its annual income of 524,090 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 422,740 K and its income totaled 143,790 K.