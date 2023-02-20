Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

IMAB (I-Mab) climbed 3.31 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Analyst Insights

February 17, 2023, I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) trading session started at the price of $4.40, that was 3.31% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.75 and dropped to $4.40 before settling in for the closing price of $4.53. A 52-week range for IMAB has been $3.19 – $29.60.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -545.60%. With a float of $82.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.10 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 378 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.41, operating margin of -2353.06, and the pretax margin is -2234.35.

I-Mab (IMAB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward I-Mab stocks. The insider ownership of I-Mab is 0.75%, while institutional ownership is 50.80%.

I-Mab (IMAB) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -2648.70 while generating a return on equity of -45.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -545.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what I-Mab (IMAB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 22.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.24

Technical Analysis of I-Mab (IMAB)

Looking closely at I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB), its last 5-days average volume was 0.23 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, I-Mab’s (IMAB) raw stochastic average was set at 33.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 102.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.72. However, in the short run, I-Mab’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.82. Second resistance stands at $4.96. The third major resistance level sits at $5.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.26. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.12.

I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) Key Stats

There are 83,099K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 398.88 million. As of now, sales total 13,810 K while income totals -365,870 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,543 M while its last quarter net income were 1,042 M.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -14.47%

Shaun Noe -
Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) on February 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.18, plunging -8.64% from the previous...
Read more

3.16% volatility in Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) last month: This is a red flag warning

Sana Meer -
On February 17, 2023, Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE: PAG) opened at $151.00, higher 4.96% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) average volume reaches $698.25K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on February 17, 2023, with Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) stock priced at $47.59, up 10.03% from the previous...
Read more

