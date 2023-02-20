iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 14.60% last month.

February 17, 2023, iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) trading session started at the price of $0.83, that was -4.49% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8723 and dropped to $0.775 before settling in for the closing price of $0.84. A 52-week range for IMBI has been $0.44 – $7.43.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -3.70% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 7.70%. With a float of $24.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.42 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1096 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.93, operating margin of -0.51, and the pretax margin is -4.16.

iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward iMedia Brands Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of iMedia Brands Inc. is 14.45%, while institutional ownership is 21.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 11, was worth 1,200,002. In this transaction Director of this company bought 390,880 shares at a rate of $3.07, taking the stock ownership to the 2,223,317 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 11, when Company’s Director bought 195,440 for $3.07, making the entire transaction worth $600,001. This insider now owns 1,182,063 shares in total.

iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 10/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.32) by -$0.4. This company achieved a net margin of -3.99 while generating a return on equity of -46.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 4.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.98, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI)

iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) saw its 5-day average volume 85180.0, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, iMedia Brands Inc.’s (IMBI) raw stochastic average was set at 47.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 104.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6851, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0559. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.8580 in the near term. At $0.9138, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9553. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7607, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7192. The third support level lies at $0.6634 if the price breaches the second support level.

iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) Key Stats

There are 28,917K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 22.93 million. As of now, sales total 551,130 K while income totals -22,010 K. Its latest quarter income was 123,260 K while its last quarter net income were -21,300 K.