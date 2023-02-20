Investors finally get a glimpse of Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V. (BWMX) volume hitting the figure of 59221.0.

Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ: BWMX) kicked off on February 17, 2023, at the price of $8.71, up 6.36% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.30 and dropped to $8.70 before settling in for the closing price of $8.72. Over the past 52 weeks, BWMX has traded in a range of $6.26-$20.84.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 391.10%. With a float of $17.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.32 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1272 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.36, operating margin of +26.88, and the pretax margin is +26.15.

Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V. (BWMX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V. is 53.65%, while institutional ownership is 12.20%.

Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V. (BWMX) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.26) by -$0.25. This company achieved a net margin of +17.97 while generating a return on equity of 162.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 391.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ: BWMX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s (BWMX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.02, a number that is poised to hit 3.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 28.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V. (BWMX)

The latest stats from [Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V., BWMX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 22860.0 was superior to 18748.0 than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s (BWMX) raw stochastic average was set at 99.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.07. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.48. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.69. The third major resistance level sits at $10.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.49. The third support level lies at $8.28 if the price breaches the second support level.

Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ: BWMX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 340.30 million has total of 37,317K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 494,960 K in contrast with the sum of 88,970 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 156,000 K and last quarter income was 320 K.