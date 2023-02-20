Investors finally get a glimpse of Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL) volume hitting the figure of 52311.0.

A new trading day began on February 17, 2023, with Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RFL) stock priced at $2.25, up 3.98% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.38 and dropped to $2.22 before settling in for the closing price of $2.26. RFL’s price has ranged from $1.60 to $3.61 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -40.80% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -349.50%. With a float of $18.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.02 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 22 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +82.44, operating margin of -14750.49, and the pretax margin is -34139.51.

Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Rafael Holdings Inc. is 15.50%, while institutional ownership is 12.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 06, was worth 5,999,999. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company bought 3,225,806 shares at a rate of $1.86, taking the stock ownership to the 3,338,367 shares.

Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -29958.05 while generating a return on equity of -110.26.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -349.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RFL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Rafael Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 29.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 183.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55

Technical Analysis of Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL)

Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RFL) saw its 5-day average volume 51620.0, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 52491.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Rafael Holdings Inc.’s (RFL) raw stochastic average was set at 95.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 92.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.99. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.41 in the near term. At $2.48, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.16. The third support level lies at $2.09 if the price breaches the second support level.

Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RFL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 55.11 million, the company has a total of 24,473K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 410 K while annual income is -124,660 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 70 K while its latest quarter income was 1,590 K.