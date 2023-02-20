Investors must take note of Apartment Investment and Management Company’s (AIV) performance last week, which was -0.65%.

February 17, 2023, Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) trading session started at the price of $7.65, that was -0.13% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.69 and dropped to $7.47 before settling in for the closing price of $7.62. A 52-week range for AIV has been $5.21 – $9.77.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company slipped by -29.80% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -16.50%. With a float of $138.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.61 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 62 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.31, operating margin of -5.38, and the pretax margin is -10.92.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Apartment Investment and Management Company stocks. The insider ownership of Apartment Investment and Management Company is 8.57%, while institutional ownership is 92.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 13,545. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,145 shares at a rate of $6.31, taking the stock ownership to the 2,145 shares.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.07) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of -3.48 while generating a return on equity of -1.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.10% during the next five years compared to -15.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.89. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.80

Technical Analysis of Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV)

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) saw its 5-day average volume 0.53 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Apartment Investment and Management Company’s (AIV) raw stochastic average was set at 56.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.48. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.71 in the near term. At $7.81, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.37. The third support level lies at $7.27 if the price breaches the second support level.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) Key Stats

There are 151,632K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.15 billion. As of now, sales total 169,840 K while income totals -5,910 K. Its latest quarter income was 47,680 K while its last quarter net income were 29,470 K.