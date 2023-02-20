Investors must take note of Grand Canyon Education Inc.’s (LOPE) performance last week, which was 4.37%.

Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ: LOPE) on February 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $119.58, soaring 3.01% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $121.60 and dropped to $116.095 before settling in for the closing price of $114.38. Within the past 52 weeks, LOPE’s price has moved between $72.00 and $119.42.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 0.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 8.60%. With a float of $30.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.30 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3675 workers is very important to gauge.

Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Education & Training Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 08, was worth 173,134. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,614 shares at a rate of $107.27, taking the stock ownership to the 3,972 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 07, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 1,000 for $90.37, making the entire transaction worth $90,370. This insider now owns 15,369 shares in total.

Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.87) by $0.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ: LOPE) Trading Performance Indicators

Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.06. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.57, a number that is poised to hit 2.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE)

The latest stats from [Grand Canyon Education Inc., LOPE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.21 million was superior to 0.18 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.82.

During the past 100 days, Grand Canyon Education Inc.’s (LOPE) raw stochastic average was set at 91.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 69.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $110.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $95.85. Now, the first resistance to watch is $120.92. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $124.01. The third major resistance level sits at $126.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $115.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $113.00. The third support level lies at $109.91 if the price breaches the second support level.

Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ: LOPE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.67 billion based on 31,147K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 896,560 K and income totals 260,340 K. The company made 208,720 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 30,010 K in sales during its previous quarter.