Investors must take note of Mueller Water Products Inc.’s (MWA) performance last week, which was 2.62%.

On February 17, 2023, Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE: MWA) opened at $13.91, higher 1.88% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.13 and dropped to $13.86 before settling in for the closing price of $13.86. Price fluctuations for MWA have ranged from $9.90 to $14.62 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 8.60% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 9.60% at the time writing. With a float of $153.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $156.40 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.20, operating margin of +10.07, and the pretax margin is +7.90.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Mueller Water Products Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 97.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 06, was worth 47,519. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,189 shares at a rate of $11.34, taking the stock ownership to the 376,499 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 02, when Company’s Director sold 12,578 for $11.73, making the entire transaction worth $147,540. This insider now owns 115,618 shares in total.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.08) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +6.14 while generating a return on equity of 11.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 7.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE: MWA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.51, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA)

Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE: MWA) saw its 5-day average volume 0.78 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Mueller Water Products Inc.’s (MWA) raw stochastic average was set at 89.10%, which indicates a significant increase from 78.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.12% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.67. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.21 in the near term. At $14.31, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.77. The third support level lies at $13.67 if the price breaches the second support level.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE: MWA) Key Stats

There are currently 156,264K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.19 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,247 M according to its annual income of 76,600 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 314,800 K and its income totaled 22,500 K.