Investors must take note of Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s (FRBK) performance last week, which was -1.43%.

February 17, 2023, Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) trading session started at the price of $2.02, that was 4.02% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.11 and dropped to $1.97 before settling in for the closing price of $1.99. A 52-week range for FRBK has been $1.96 – $5.67.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 22.20% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 306.90%. With a float of $45.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.75 million.

In an organization with 525 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Republic First Bancorp Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Republic First Bancorp Inc. is 21.32%, while institutional ownership is 49.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 300. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100 shares at a rate of $3.00, taking the stock ownership to the 100 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s President sold 100 for $3.00, making the entire transaction worth $300. This insider now owns 44,900 shares in total.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.07) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +14.94 while generating a return on equity of 7.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 306.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.84. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.19 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.22 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s (FRBK) raw stochastic average was set at 9.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.10. However, in the short run, Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.13. Second resistance stands at $2.19. The third major resistance level sits at $2.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.91. The third support level lies at $1.85 if the price breaches the second support level.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) Key Stats

There are 63,789K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 132.09 million. As of now, sales total 180,550 K while income totals 25,180 K. Its latest quarter income was 42,313 K while its last quarter net income were 4,498 K.