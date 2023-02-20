Investors must take note of RXO Inc.’s (RXO) performance last week, which was 0.67%.

On February 17, 2023, RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) opened at $21.00, higher 1.20% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.195 and dropped to $20.72 before settling in for the closing price of $20.85. Price fluctuations for RXO have ranged from $14.75 to $25.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 248.80% at the time writing. With a float of $116.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $116.40 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.64, operating margin of +4.59, and the pretax margin is +2.48.

RXO Inc. (RXO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Trucking industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of RXO Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 56.41%.

RXO Inc. (RXO) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.23) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +1.92 while generating a return on equity of 11.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 248.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for RXO Inc. (RXO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.80, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RXO Inc. (RXO)

Looking closely at RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.91 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.83.

However, in the short run, RXO Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.29. Second resistance stands at $21.48. The third major resistance level sits at $21.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.53. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $20.34.

RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) Key Stats

There are currently 116,303K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.46 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,796 M according to its annual income of 92,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,120 M and its income totaled -4,000 K.