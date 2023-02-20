Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) is expecting -6.44% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on February 17, 2023, with Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) stock priced at $164.62, up 2.33% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $169.09 and dropped to $164.06 before settling in for the closing price of $165.16. JKHY’s price has ranged from $163.56 to $212.62 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.00% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 20.00%. With a float of $72.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $72.96 million.

The firm has a total of 6847 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.91, operating margin of +24.43, and the pretax margin is +24.31.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of Jack Henry & Associates Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 94.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 22, was worth 3,009,685. In this transaction Board Chair & CEO of this company sold 16,000 shares at a rate of $188.11, taking the stock ownership to the 106,099 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 23, when Company’s Board Chair & CEO sold 3,247 for $188.08, making the entire transaction worth $610,701. This insider now owns 97,947 shares in total.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.1 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +18.68 while generating a return on equity of 26.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.00% during the next five years compared to 11.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 37.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.82, a number that is poised to hit 1.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Jack Henry & Associates Inc., JKHY], we can find that recorded value of 0.64 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.32.

During the past 100 days, Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s (JKHY) raw stochastic average was set at 13.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.34% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $177.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $186.29. Now, the first resistance to watch is $170.71. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $172.41. The third major resistance level sits at $175.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $165.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $162.35. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $160.65.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 12.12 billion, the company has a total of 72,991K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,943 M while annual income is 362,920 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 505,310 K while its latest quarter income was 80,780 K.