Kuke Music Holding Limited (KUKE) volume exceeds 95344.0: A new investment opportunity for investors

On February 17, 2023, Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE: KUKE) opened at $0.69, higher 11.66% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7699 and dropped to $0.68 before settling in for the closing price of $0.65. Price fluctuations for KUKE have ranged from $0.33 to $4.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -262.70% at the time writing. With a float of $9.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.90 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 173 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.86, operating margin of -18.07, and the pretax margin is -19.63.

Kuke Music Holding Limited (KUKE) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Entertainment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Kuke Music Holding Limited is 56.39%, while institutional ownership is 0.30%.

Kuke Music Holding Limited (KUKE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -20.13 while generating a return on equity of -7.47.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -262.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE: KUKE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Kuke Music Holding Limited (KUKE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.21

Technical Analysis of Kuke Music Holding Limited (KUKE)

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE: KUKE) saw its 5-day average volume 48500.0, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 31642.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Kuke Music Holding Limited’s (KUKE) raw stochastic average was set at 87.96%, which indicates a significant increase from 84.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.59% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 88.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5618, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1185. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.7705 in the near term. At $0.8151, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8604. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6806, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6353. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5907.

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE: KUKE) Key Stats

There are currently 29,570K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 21.03 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 45,860 K according to its annual income of -9,230 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 54,441 K and its income totaled 3,757 K.