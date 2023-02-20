Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Last month’s performance of -14.04% for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) is certainly impressive

Company News

On February 17, 2023, Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) opened at $4.39, lower -0.45% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.445 and dropped to $4.31 before settling in for the closing price of $4.43. Price fluctuations for INVZ have ranged from $2.89 to $6.21 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -88.40% at the time writing. With a float of $126.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $135.60 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 404 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -91.88, operating margin of -2884.25, and the pretax margin is -2804.15.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. is 7.15%, while institutional ownership is 51.50%.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.25) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -2809.35 while generating a return on equity of -69.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -88.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 101.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.92, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) saw its 5-day average volume 1.1 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s (INVZ) raw stochastic average was set at 35.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.66. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.47 in the near term. At $4.52, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.25. The third support level lies at $4.20 if the price breaches the second support level.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) Key Stats

There are currently 135,810K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 618.15 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,470 K according to its annual income of -153,560 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 880 K and its income totaled -34,210 K.

