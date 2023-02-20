Last month’s performance of 15.45% for Urban One Inc. (UONE) is certainly impressive

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) kicked off on February 17, 2023, at the price of $6.42, up 9.79% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.0343 and dropped to $6.38 before settling in for the closing price of $6.33. Over the past 52 weeks, UONE has traded in a range of $4.33-$13.19.

While this was happening, with a float of $7.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $11.97 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 825 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +70.92, operating margin of +28.53, and the pretax margin is +12.29.

Urban One Inc. (UONE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Broadcasting Industry. The insider ownership of Urban One Inc. is 17.24%, while institutional ownership is 38.04%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 29, was worth 53,982. In this transaction Director of this company sold 13,329 shares at a rate of $4.05, taking the stock ownership to the 206,542 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 28, when Company’s Director sold 4,371 for $4.32, making the entire transaction worth $18,883. This insider now owns 273,871 shares in total.

Urban One Inc. (UONE) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +8.69 while generating a return on equity of 17.39.

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Urban One Inc.’s (UONE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.76

Technical Analysis of Urban One Inc. (UONE)

The latest stats from [Urban One Inc., UONE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 34980.0 was inferior to 36467.0 than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Urban One Inc.’s (UONE) raw stochastic average was set at 93.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 84.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 47.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.23. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.20. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.44. The third major resistance level sits at $7.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.13. The third support level lies at $5.89 if the price breaches the second support level.

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 258.69 million has total of 48,380K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 441,460 K in contrast with the sum of 38,350 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 121,400 K and last quarter income was 4,210 K.