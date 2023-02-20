Last month’s performance of -20.58% for Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO) is certainly impressive

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO) kicked off on February 17, 2023, at the price of $3.42, down -4.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.45 and dropped to $3.2498 before settling in for the closing price of $3.45. Over the past 52 weeks, HTOO has traded in a range of $2.70-$10.83.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -137.40%. With a float of $10.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.42 million.

In an organization with 80 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Renewable Industry. The insider ownership of Fusion Fuel Green PLC is 9.02%, while institutional ownership is 43.45%.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.53) by $2.36. This company achieved a return on equity of 51.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -137.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 88580.0. That was inferior than the volume of 92145.0 it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Fusion Fuel Green PLC’s (HTOO) raw stochastic average was set at 12.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 108.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.83. However, in the short run, Fusion Fuel Green PLC’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.40. Second resistance stands at $3.53. The third major resistance level sits at $3.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.13. The third support level lies at $3.00 if the price breaches the second support level.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 44.01 million has total of 10,999K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of 27,880 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -3,561 K.