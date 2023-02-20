Last month’s performance of 3.20% for Royal Bank of Canada (RY) is certainly impressive

February 17, 2023, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) trading session started at the price of $102.20, that was -0.01% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $103.45 and dropped to $102.07 before settling in for the closing price of $103.08. A 52-week range for RY has been $83.63 – $114.55.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 8.70% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 0.00%. With a float of $1.39 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.39 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 91427 employees.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Royal Bank of Canada stocks. The insider ownership of Royal Bank of Canada is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 52.30%.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 10/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $2.03) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +23.97 while generating a return on equity of 15.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.77% during the next five years compared to 7.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Royal Bank of Canada (RY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.22, a number that is poised to hit 2.97 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) saw its 5-day average volume 0.56 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.42.

During the past 100 days, Royal Bank of Canada’s (RY) raw stochastic average was set at 92.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 61.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 8.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 18.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $98.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $97.04. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $103.66 in the near term. At $104.24, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $105.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $102.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $101.48. The third support level lies at $100.90 if the price breaches the second support level.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) Key Stats

There are 1,385,789K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 142.26 billion. As of now, sales total 52,076 M while income totals 12,269 M. Its latest quarter income was 16,083 M while its last quarter net income were 2,904 M.