Last month’s performance of 4.76% for Smart Share Global Limited (EM) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on February 17, 2023, with Smart Share Global Limited (NASDAQ: EM) stock priced at $1.28, up 3.13% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.46 and dropped to $1.28 before settling in for the closing price of $1.28. EM’s price has ranged from $0.60 to $1.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -94.30%. With a float of $78.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $259.51 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 5094 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +82.13, operating margin of -3.78, and the pretax margin is -3.48.

Smart Share Global Limited (EM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Personal Services Industry. The insider ownership of Smart Share Global Limited is 5.17%, while institutional ownership is 8.60%.

Smart Share Global Limited (EM) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.05 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -3.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -94.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Smart Share Global Limited (NASDAQ: EM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Smart Share Global Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.25

Technical Analysis of Smart Share Global Limited (EM)

The latest stats from [Smart Share Global Limited, EM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 36580.0 was inferior to 0.12 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Smart Share Global Limited’s (EM) raw stochastic average was set at 78.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 53.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2560, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0458. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.4267. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.5333. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6067. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2467, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1733. The third support level lies at $1.0667 if the price breaches the second support level.

Smart Share Global Limited (NASDAQ: EM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 368.35 million, the company has a total of 263,436K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 562,630 K while annual income is -19,550 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 114,570 K while its latest quarter income was -13,460 K.