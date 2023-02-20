Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing ABB Ltd (ABB) to new highs

ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) on February 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $33.81, soaring 0.47% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.215 and dropped to $33.80 before settling in for the closing price of $34.01. Within the past 52 weeks, ABB’s price has moved between $24.27 and $35.54.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 3.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 18.50%. With a float of $1.79 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.88 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 104400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.06, operating margin of +11.81, and the pretax margin is +11.53.

ABB Ltd (ABB) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.42) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +8.55 while generating a return on equity of 18.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.60% during the next five years compared to 35.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) Trading Performance Indicators

ABB Ltd (ABB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ABB Ltd (ABB)

Looking closely at ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB), its last 5-days average volume was 1.16 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, ABB Ltd’s (ABB) raw stochastic average was set at 87.84%, which indicates a significant increase from 40.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.51. However, in the short run, ABB Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $34.32. Second resistance stands at $34.48. The third major resistance level sits at $34.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.65. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $33.49.

ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 67.60 billion based on 1,964,745K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 29,446 M and income totals 2,475 M. The company made 7,824 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,132 M in sales during its previous quarter.