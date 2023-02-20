Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK) to new highs

Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) kicked off on February 17, 2023, at the price of $22.57, up 1.03% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.78 and dropped to $22.43 before settling in for the closing price of $22.41. Over the past 52 weeks, TWNK has traded in a range of $19.00-$29.00.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.40% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 5.30%. With a float of $133.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $136.44 million.

The firm has a total of 2600 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27, was worth 150,975. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 7,060 shares at a rate of $21.38, taking the stock ownership to the 6,922 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 11, when Company’s insider sold 25,000 for $22.15, making the entire transaction worth $553,830. This insider now owns 43,408 shares in total.

Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.21) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.39% during the next five years compared to 9.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Hostess Brands Inc.’s (TWNK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Hostess Brands Inc., TWNK], we can find that recorded value of 0.6 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, Hostess Brands Inc.’s (TWNK) raw stochastic average was set at 14.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.13. Now, the first resistance to watch is $22.80. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $22.97. The third major resistance level sits at $23.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.27. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $22.10.

Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.02 billion has total of 133,887K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,142 M in contrast with the sum of 119,300 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 346,230 K and last quarter income was 66,270 K.