Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 474,230 K

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) kicked off on February 17, 2023, at the price of $9.10, down -5.16% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.91 and dropped to $9.00 before settling in for the closing price of $10.27. Over the past 52 weeks, MX has traded in a range of $8.45-$20.64.

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -7.20% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -3.10%. With a float of $43.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.87 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 890 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.49, operating margin of +10.67, and the pretax margin is +15.57.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 72.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 24, was worth 94,840. In this transaction the insider of this company bought 5,460 shares at a rate of $17.37, taking the stock ownership to the 341,067 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 23, when Company’s insider bought 3,000 for $18.45, making the entire transaction worth $55,350. This insider now owns 150,799 shares in total.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +11.94 while generating a return on equity of 14.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.00% during the next five years compared to 27.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation’s (MX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.75, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.3 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation’s (MX) raw stochastic average was set at 43.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.51. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.10 in the near term. At $10.46, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.64. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.28.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 438.79 million has total of 44,175K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 474,230 K in contrast with the sum of 56,710 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 71,200 K and last quarter income was -17,200 K.