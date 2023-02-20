MarineMax Inc. (HZO) volume exceeds 0.53 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

MarineMax Inc. (NYSE: HZO) kicked off on February 17, 2023, at the price of $33.54, up 0.27% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.58 and dropped to $32.71 before settling in for the closing price of $33.46. Over the past 52 weeks, HZO has traded in a range of $27.40-$48.67.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 17.00% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 30.40%. With a float of $21.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.76 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3410 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.91, operating margin of +11.53, and the pretax margin is +11.35.

MarineMax Inc. (HZO) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of MarineMax Inc. is 3.30%, while institutional ownership is 99.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 15, was worth 174,344. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,579 shares at a rate of $31.25, taking the stock ownership to the 17,172 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 08, when Company’s VP & Chief Accounting Officer sold 5,000 for $31.02, making the entire transaction worth $155,100. This insider now owns 8,060 shares in total.

MarineMax Inc. (HZO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.53) by -$0.29. This company achieved a net margin of +8.58 while generating a return on equity of 28.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 56.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

MarineMax Inc. (NYSE: HZO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at MarineMax Inc.’s (HZO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.15, a number that is poised to hit 1.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MarineMax Inc. (HZO)

MarineMax Inc. (NYSE: HZO) saw its 5-day average volume 0.51 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.28.

During the past 100 days, MarineMax Inc.’s (HZO) raw stochastic average was set at 74.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.28. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $33.85 in the near term. At $34.15, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $34.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.41. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $32.11.

MarineMax Inc. (NYSE: HZO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 725.69 million has total of 21,854K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,308 M in contrast with the sum of 197,990 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 507,930 K and last quarter income was 19,690 K.