Maximus Inc. (MMS) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 0.06%

On February 17, 2023, Maximus Inc. (NYSE: MMS) opened at $84.48, lower -0.39% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $84.59 and dropped to $83.20 before settling in for the closing price of $84.33. Price fluctuations for MMS have ranged from $54.46 to $85.25 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 13.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -29.60% at the time writing. With a float of $60.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $61.12 million.

In an organization with 39500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.34, operating margin of +6.73, and the pretax margin is +5.98.

Maximus Inc. (MMS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Business Services industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 10, was worth 790,167. In this transaction General Mgr – Health & Human of this company sold 9,550 shares at a rate of $82.74, taking the stock ownership to the 10,044 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 04, when Company’s General Counsel sold 3,632 for $74.68, making the entire transaction worth $271,238. This insider now owns 10,026 shares in total.

Maximus Inc. (MMS) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.76) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +4.40 while generating a return on equity of 13.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.50% during the next five years compared to 0.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Maximus Inc. (NYSE: MMS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Maximus Inc. (MMS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.06. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 207.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Maximus Inc. (MMS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.35 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.39 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.96.

During the past 100 days, Maximus Inc.’s (MMS) raw stochastic average was set at 95.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.91% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $74.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $65.45. However, in the short run, Maximus Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $84.66. Second resistance stands at $85.32. The third major resistance level sits at $86.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $83.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $82.54. The third support level lies at $81.88 if the price breaches the second support level.

Maximus Inc. (NYSE: MMS) Key Stats

There are currently 60,773K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.02 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,631 M according to its annual income of 203,830 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,249 M and its income totaled 40,000 K.