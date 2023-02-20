Mercury General Corporation (MCY) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 900,290 K

February 17, 2023, Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) trading session started at the price of $35.67, that was 2.27% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.75 and dropped to $34.72 before settling in for the closing price of $35.73. A 52-week range for MCY has been $27.89 – $56.21.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 4.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -33.80%. With a float of $26.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.37 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4300 workers is very important to gauge.

Mercury General Corporation (MCY) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Mercury General Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Mercury General Corporation is 52.01%, while institutional ownership is 43.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 13,264. In this transaction Director of this company bought 400 shares at a rate of $33.16, taking the stock ownership to the 2,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19, when Company’s Director bought 100 for $47.33, making the entire transaction worth $4,733. This insider now owns 2,100 shares in total.

Mercury General Corporation (MCY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.25) by $0.53. This company achieved a net margin of +6.21 while generating a return on equity of 11.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -33.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 37.90% during the next five years compared to 27.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Mercury General Corporation (MCY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mercury General Corporation (MCY)

The latest stats from [Mercury General Corporation, MCY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.57 million was superior to 0.29 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.41.

During the past 100 days, Mercury General Corporation’s (MCY) raw stochastic average was set at 74.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 59.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.08% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 44.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.49. Now, the first resistance to watch is $37.29. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $38.03. The third major resistance level sits at $39.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.97. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $33.23.

Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) Key Stats

There are 55,371K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.03 billion. As of now, sales total 3,993 M while income totals 247,940 K. Its latest quarter income was 900,290 K while its last quarter net income were -98,300 K.