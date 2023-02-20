Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) last year’s performance of 16.50% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

February 17, 2023, Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH) trading session started at the price of $110.21, that was -1.58% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $110.44 and dropped to $105.28 before settling in for the closing price of $110.78. A 52-week range for MTH has been $62.51 – $117.22.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 11.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 75.30%. With a float of $35.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.57 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1773 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.56, operating margin of +20.35, and the pretax margin is +20.49.

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Meritage Homes Corporation stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 17, was worth 12,454. In this transaction SVP – Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 113 shares at a rate of $110.21, taking the stock ownership to the 1,454 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 16, when Company’s SVP – Chief Accounting Officer sold 162 for $110.62, making the entire transaction worth $17,920. This insider now owns 1,567 shares in total.

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $7) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +15.77 while generating a return on equity of 28.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 26.75, a number that is poised to hit 2.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.41 million, its volume of 0.39 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.62.

During the past 100 days, Meritage Homes Corporation’s (MTH) raw stochastic average was set at 84.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 38.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.08% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 40.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $100.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $84.59. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $111.22 in the near term. At $113.41, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $116.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $106.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $103.09. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $100.90.

Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH) Key Stats

There are 36,571K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.96 billion. As of now, sales total 6,292 M while income totals 992,190 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,999 M while its last quarter net income were 262,370 K.