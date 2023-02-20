MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 2.10% last month.

MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: MGEE) kicked off on February 17, 2023, at the price of $70.35, up 3.25% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $72.36 and dropped to $70.08 before settling in for the closing price of $69.76. Over the past 52 weeks, MGEE has traded in a range of $61.67-$86.27.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Annual sales at Utilities sector company grew by 2.20% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 12.70%. With a float of $36.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.16 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 706 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.08, operating margin of +18.90, and the pretax margin is +18.11.

MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of MGE Energy Inc. is 0.17%, while institutional ownership is 51.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 11,991. In this transaction Director of this company bought 172 shares at a rate of $69.55, taking the stock ownership to the 6,537 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 30, when Company’s Director bought 361 for $78.90, making the entire transaction worth $28,482. This insider now owns 6,331 shares in total.

MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.01) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +17.44 while generating a return on equity of 10.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.20% during the next five years compared to 6.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: MGEE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at MGE Energy Inc.’s (MGEE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.85, a number that is poised to hit 0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE)

MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: MGEE) saw its 5-day average volume 72520.0, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 67982.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.58.

During the past 100 days, MGE Energy Inc.’s (MGEE) raw stochastic average was set at 75.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 49.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.25% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $71.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $74.31. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $72.90 in the near term. At $73.77, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $75.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $70.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $69.21. The third support level lies at $68.34 if the price breaches the second support level.

MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: MGEE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.56 billion has total of 36,163K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 606,580 K in contrast with the sum of 105,760 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 163,400 K and last quarter income was 33,720 K.