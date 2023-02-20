Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

February 17, 2023, Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) trading session started at the price of $24.04, that was 2.33% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.66 and dropped to $23.71 before settling in for the closing price of $24.05. A 52-week range for MOD has been $7.67 – $24.43.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 6.40% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 139.50%. With a float of $50.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.30 million.

In an organization with 11100 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.03, operating margin of +4.83, and the pretax margin is +4.95.

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Modine Manufacturing Company stocks. The insider ownership of Modine Manufacturing Company is 2.90%, while institutional ownership is 92.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 07, was worth 1,174,719. In this transaction EVP, CFO of this company sold 60,000 shares at a rate of $19.58, taking the stock ownership to the 293,287 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 12, when Company’s Director sold 16,700 for $15.67, making the entire transaction worth $261,746. This insider now owns 75,515 shares in total.

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.42) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +4.15 while generating a return on equity of 21.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 139.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.90% during the next five years compared to 40.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.43 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.51 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.97.

During the past 100 days, Modine Manufacturing Company’s (MOD) raw stochastic average was set at 99.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.09. However, in the short run, Modine Manufacturing Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $24.94. Second resistance stands at $25.28. The third major resistance level sits at $25.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.38. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.04.

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) Key Stats

There are 52,120K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.31 billion. As of now, sales total 2,050 M while income totals 85,200 K. Its latest quarter income was 560,000 K while its last quarter net income were 24,500 K.