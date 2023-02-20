Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (MITQ) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.22 million

A new trading day began on February 17, 2023, with Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (AMEX: MITQ) stock priced at $1.21, up 4.91% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.28 and dropped to $1.18 before settling in for the closing price of $1.22. MITQ’s price has ranged from $0.82 to $1.87 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -2.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -11.30%. With a float of $7.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.93 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 31 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.73, operating margin of -9.60, and the pretax margin is -7.33.

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (MITQ) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Moving iMage Technologies Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 3.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27, was worth 49,877. In this transaction CEO, Pres. of this company bought 41,700 shares at a rate of $1.20, taking the stock ownership to the 2,074,828 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19, when Company’s EVP Operations bought 10,000 for $1.25, making the entire transaction worth $12,500. This insider now owns 600,630 shares in total.

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (MITQ) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -7.33 while generating a return on equity of -36.33.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (AMEX: MITQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Moving iMage Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.08

Technical Analysis of Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (MITQ)

Looking closely at Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (AMEX: MITQ), its last 5-days average volume was 0.14 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Moving iMage Technologies Inc.’s (MITQ) raw stochastic average was set at 58.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 41.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1538, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1926. However, in the short run, Moving iMage Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.3132. Second resistance stands at $1.3465. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4131. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2133, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1467. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1134.

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (AMEX: MITQ) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 13.85 million, the company has a total of 10,958K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 18,350 K while annual income is -1,350 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,850 K while its latest quarter income was -100 K.