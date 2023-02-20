National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) is -4.25% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On February 17, 2023, National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) opened at $58.06, lower -0.17% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $58.429 and dropped to $57.42 before settling in for the closing price of $58.31. Price fluctuations for NFG have ranged from $56.47 to $75.97 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 6.70% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 54.90% at the time writing. With a float of $90.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.58 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2132 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.19, operating margin of +54.89, and the pretax margin is +22.25.

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of National Fuel Gas Company is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 76.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23, was worth 97,306. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 1,390 shares at a rate of $70.00, taking the stock ownership to the 45,995 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 11, when Company’s Director sold 42,555 for $69.95, making the entire transaction worth $2,976,743. This insider now owns 311,900 shares in total.

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.75) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +18.45 while generating a return on equity of 29.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 54.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 13.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for National Fuel Gas Company (NFG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.55, a number that is poised to hit 1.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of National Fuel Gas Company (NFG)

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) saw its 5-day average volume 0.45 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.37.

During the past 100 days, National Fuel Gas Company’s (NFG) raw stochastic average was set at 14.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $60.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $66.03. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $58.62 in the near term. At $59.03, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $59.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $57.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $57.01. The third support level lies at $56.60 if the price breaches the second support level.

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) Key Stats

There are currently 91,795K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.25 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,186 M according to its annual income of 566,020 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 658,860 K and its income totaled 169,690 K.