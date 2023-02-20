No matter how cynical the overall market is, 2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) performance over the last week is recorded 6.54%

On February 17, 2023, 2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TSVT) opened at $12.64, higher 8.82% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.71 and dropped to $12.51 before settling in for the closing price of $12.58. Price fluctuations for TSVT have ranged from $8.44 to $19.33 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -141.90% at the time writing. With a float of $37.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.57 million.

The firm has a total of 437 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.83, operating margin of -575.01, and the pretax margin is -535.95.

2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of 2seventy bio Inc. is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 90.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 13, was worth 8,192. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 637 shares at a rate of $12.86, taking the stock ownership to the 210,303 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 07, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 60 for $14.70, making the entire transaction worth $882. This insider now owns 89,182 shares in total.

2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$1.8) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -535.95 while generating a return on equity of -134.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -141.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TSVT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for 2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -9.53, a number that is poised to hit -1.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [2seventy bio Inc., TSVT], we can find that recorded value of 0.83 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.92.

During the past 100 days, 2seventy bio Inc.’s (TSVT) raw stochastic average was set at 57.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 55.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.08% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 69.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.64. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.10. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.50. The third major resistance level sits at $15.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.10. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.70.

2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TSVT) Key Stats

There are currently 37,917K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 527.20 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 54,520 K according to its annual income of -292,210 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 13,410 K and its income totaled -67,880 K.