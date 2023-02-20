No matter how cynical the overall market is, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) performance over the last week is recorded -7.79%

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) on February 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.97, plunging -4.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.97 and dropped to $2.78 before settling in for the closing price of $2.96. Within the past 52 weeks, EVLV’s price has moved between $1.57 and $3.95.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 21.30%. With a float of $104.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.12 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 102 employees.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Security & Protection Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. is 16.40%, while institutional ownership is 51.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 27, was worth 150,000. In this transaction Founder & Chief Growth Officer of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $3.00, taking the stock ownership to the 1,097,972 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 05, when Company’s Chief Revenue Officer sold 1,102 for $2.37, making the entire transaction worth $2,612. This insider now owns 1,398 shares in total.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.13) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) Trading Performance Indicators

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV)

Looking closely at Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV), its last 5-days average volume was 1.36 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s (EVLV) raw stochastic average was set at 43.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.79. However, in the short run, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.95. Second resistance stands at $3.05. The third major resistance level sits at $3.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.67. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.57.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 414.75 million based on 144,624K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 23,690 K and income totals -10,860 K. The company made 16,530 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -18,620 K in sales during its previous quarter.