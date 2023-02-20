No matter how cynical the overall market is, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) performance over the last week is recorded 0.59%

February 17, 2023, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) trading session started at the price of $38.62, that was 1.19% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $39.21 and dropped to $38.505 before settling in for the closing price of $38.57. A 52-week range for JEF has been $24.72 – $40.68.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 8.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -50.40%. With a float of $167.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $239.01 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5381 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +86.52, operating margin of +29.76, and the pretax margin is +14.03.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Jefferies Financial Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is 11.50%, while institutional ownership is 66.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 24, was worth 16,425,000. In this transaction President of this company sold 500,000 shares at a rate of $32.85, taking the stock ownership to the 6,722,213 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 24, when Company’s President sold 140,000 for $32.85, making the entire transaction worth $4,599,000. This insider now owns 556,779 shares in total.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 11/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.57) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +10.40 while generating a return on equity of 7.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -50.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.00% during the next five years compared to 27.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF)

Looking closely at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF), its last 5-days average volume was 0.78 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.88.

During the past 100 days, Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s (JEF) raw stochastic average was set at 85.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.51. However, in the short run, Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $39.32. Second resistance stands at $39.62. The third major resistance level sits at $40.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.21. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $37.92.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) Key Stats

There are 226,162K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 8.86 billion. As of now, sales total 5,979 M while income totals 785,450 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,353 M while its last quarter net income were 142,320 K.