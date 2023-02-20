No matter how cynical the overall market is Post Holdings Inc. (POST) performance over the last week is recorded 0.27%

February 17, 2023, Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE: POST) trading session started at the price of $90.79, that was 1.65% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $92.71 and dropped to $90.79 before settling in for the closing price of $90.49. A 52-week range for POST has been $61.67 – $98.84.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 2.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 629.70%. With a float of $53.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $58.80 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 10420 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.55, operating margin of +6.57, and the pretax margin is +15.30.

Post Holdings Inc. (POST) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Post Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Post Holdings Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 93.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 05, was worth 943,892. In this transaction EVP, GC & CAO, SECY of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $94.39, taking the stock ownership to the 69,467 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 23, when Company’s SVP, CHIEF ACCTING OFFICER sold 2,000 for $94.26, making the entire transaction worth $188,524. This insider now owns 7,219 shares in total.

Post Holdings Inc. (POST) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.68) by $0.4. This company achieved a net margin of +12.56 while generating a return on equity of 24.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 629.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 48.70% during the next five years compared to 88.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE: POST) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Post Holdings Inc. (POST) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.87. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 42.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.92, a number that is poised to hit 0.82 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Post Holdings Inc. (POST)

The latest stats from [Post Holdings Inc., POST] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.49 million was superior to 0.47 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.12.

During the past 100 days, Post Holdings Inc.’s (POST) raw stochastic average was set at 62.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $92.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $86.92. Now, the first resistance to watch is $92.86. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $93.75. The third major resistance level sits at $94.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $90.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $89.91. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $89.02.

Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE: POST) Key Stats

There are 58,919K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.30 billion. As of now, sales total 5,851 M while income totals 756,600 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,566 M while its last quarter net income were 91,900 K.