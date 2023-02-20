No matter how cynical the overall market is Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) performance over the last week is recorded 5.08%

On February 17, 2023, Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ: SHEN) opened at $19.01, higher 4.52% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.72 and dropped to $19.00 before settling in for the closing price of $18.81. Price fluctuations for SHEN have ranged from $15.62 to $25.93 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company slipped by -14.50% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 201.20% at the time writing. With a float of $48.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.18 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 860 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.77, operating margin of +2.15, and the pretax margin is +2.54.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 55.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12, was worth 60,787. In this transaction VP & Chief HRO of this company sold 2,834 shares at a rate of $21.45, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13, when Company’s President bought 11,670 for $21.43, making the entire transaction worth $250,072. This insider now owns 212,096 shares in total.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.04) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +3.23 while generating a return on equity of 1.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 201.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.40% during the next five years compared to 60.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ: SHEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ: SHEN) saw its 5-day average volume 90700.0, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.75.

During the past 100 days, Shenandoah Telecommunications Company’s (SHEN) raw stochastic average was set at 56.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 51.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.13. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $19.92 in the near term. At $20.18, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $20.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.74. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.48.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ: SHEN) Key Stats

There are currently 50,098K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 971.79 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 245,240 K according to its annual income of 998,830 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 66,920 K and its income totaled -2,730 K.