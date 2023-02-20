Now that Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc.’s volume has hit 99457.0, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On February 17, 2023, Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AGAE) opened at $1.46, higher 2.78% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.49 and dropped to $1.4201 before settling in for the closing price of $1.44. Price fluctuations for AGAE have ranged from $0.88 to $1.94 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 75.80% at the time writing. With a float of $17.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.09 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 88 employees.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (AGAE) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Entertainment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. is 56.04%, while institutional ownership is 20.70%.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (AGAE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.12) by -$0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AGAE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (AGAE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 21.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33

Technical Analysis of Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (AGAE)

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AGAE) saw its 5-day average volume 58020.0, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc.’s (AGAE) raw stochastic average was set at 98.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1620, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3221. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.5066 in the near term. At $1.5333, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5765. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4367, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3935. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3668.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AGAE) Key Stats

There are currently 39,085K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 59.90 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,960 K according to its annual income of 62,870 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,570 K and its income totaled -1,640 K.