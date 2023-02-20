Now that Blue Star Foods Corp.’s volume has hit 0.46 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on February 17, 2023, with Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) stock priced at $0.1899, down -3.97% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1899 and dropped to $0.176 before settling in for the closing price of $0.19. BSFC’s price has ranged from $0.16 to $2.84 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 51.40%. With a float of $9.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.17 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 21 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.50, operating margin of -23.78, and the pretax margin is -26.12.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of Blue Star Foods Corp. is 58.70%, while institutional ownership is 4.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 26, was worth 970. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $0.97, taking the stock ownership to the 33,409 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 14, when Company’s Director bought 4,095 for $0.96, making the entire transaction worth $3,950. This insider now owns 20,306 shares in total.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.12 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -26.12 while generating a return on equity of -58.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Blue Star Foods Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC)

The latest stats from [Blue Star Foods Corp., BSFC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.65 million was inferior to 1.82 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Blue Star Foods Corp.’s (BSFC) raw stochastic average was set at 2.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 292.65% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 153.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3952, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9385. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1906. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1972. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2045. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1767, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1694. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1628.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.78 million, the company has a total of 28,540K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 9,970 K while annual income is -2,610 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,430 K while its latest quarter income was -3,740 K.