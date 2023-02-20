Now that Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.’s volume has hit 0.87 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On February 17, 2023, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) opened at $6.93, higher 1.31% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.06 and dropped to $6.91 before settling in for the closing price of $6.88. Price fluctuations for EBR have ranged from $6.34 to $10.39 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 32.30% at the time writing. With a float of $2.02 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.02 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 12126 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.74, operating margin of +12.29, and the pretax margin is +24.26.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.13) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +15.01 while generating a return on equity of 8.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.30 and is forecasted to reach 0.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR)

The latest stats from [Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A., EBR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.47 million was inferior to 1.47 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.’s (EBR) raw stochastic average was set at 9.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.48. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.05. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.13. The third major resistance level sits at $7.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.83. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.75.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) Key Stats

There are currently 1,568,931K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 16.14 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,970 M according to its annual income of 1,046 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,533 M and its income totaled -20 K.