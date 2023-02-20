Now that Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s volume has hit 0.52 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on February 17, 2023, with Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) stock priced at $4.42, down -0.23% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.62 and dropped to $4.33 before settling in for the closing price of $4.41. COSM’s price has ranged from $1.69 to $98.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 52.80% over the past five years. With a float of $8.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.61 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 95 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.01, operating margin of -8.06, and the pretax margin is -13.95.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Cosmos Holdings Inc. is 26.00%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 19, was worth 3,000,005. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 260,870 shares at a rate of $11.50, taking the stock ownership to the 1,130,774 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 28, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 801,261 for $0.62, making the entire transaction worth $497,984. This insider now owns 20,135,429 shares in total.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -14.16 while generating a return on equity of -7,289.22.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -46.26

Technical Analysis of Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM)

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) saw its 5-day average volume 0.67 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 6.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.91.

During the past 100 days, Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s (COSM) raw stochastic average was set at 12.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 376.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.57. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.57 in the near term. At $4.74, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.16. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.99.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 45.32 million, the company has a total of 10,590K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 56,240 K while annual income is -7,960 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 12,020 K while its latest quarter income was -1,970 K.