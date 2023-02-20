Now that Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s volume has hit 0.13 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

February 17, 2023, Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) trading session started at the price of $12.07, that was -11.27% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.365 and dropped to $10.56 before settling in for the closing price of $12.24. A 52-week range for GFAI has been $4.70 – $78.40.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -72.20%. With a float of $1.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.62 million.

In an organization with 1705 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Guardforce AI Co. Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Guardforce AI Co. Limited is 42.23%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -72.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31

Technical Analysis of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.22 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.35 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.23.

During the past 100 days, Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s (GFAI) raw stochastic average was set at 32.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 365.21% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 172.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.40. However, in the short run, Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.96. Second resistance stands at $13.07. The third major resistance level sits at $13.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.46. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.35.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Key Stats

There are 1,035K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 10.10 million. As of now, sales total 35,150 K while income totals -5,480 K.